Woman charged for manslaughter in baby Selieen’s death

A charge of manslaughter has been laid against a 30-year-old mother of four who reportedly fed a nine-month-old baby a poisonous concoction.

On instructions from acting Director of Public Prosecutions George Busby, police laid the charge, late Friday, against the woman who has been in custody since September 21.

The manslaughter charge was laid by Sgt Ramdial of the Tableland police.

The woman is due to appear, virtually, before a Princes Town magistrate on Monday.

She was detained for questioning after she reportedly told police she fed baby Selieen Ramsaroop a mixture of Malathion, milk and cereal to quiet the baby who was crying uncontrollably.

The child was later put to bed but when she failed to wake up, hours later, she was rushed to the Princes Town District Health Facility by ambulance. She was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died later that day.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at a house at Busy Corner, New Grant.

Selieen was laid to rest at the Batchyia Cemetery, Penal, after a funeral service at the Boodoo’s Funeral chapel on Thursday.