Racism is a mental health issue

THE EDITOR: TT, racism is a mental health issue. Racism causes trauma. Trauma points a direct line to mental illness. Racism and mental illness are closely linked.

Discrimination on the basis of race can cause, worsen mental health conditions. It makes accessing effective treatment arduous.

Racism, the systemic oppression of certain groups, can manifest in stereotyping, hate crimes, economic inequality, all of which have a detrimental effect on mental health.

How does racism affect mental health? Racism can worsen: depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts.

Racism impacts mental health in various ways. It causes trauma which affects all.

It is imperative we decrease the negative impact of racism on mental health.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town