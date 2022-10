Life the Concert

Headline act Mavado performs at Life the Concert at the Queen's Park Savannah on September 23. - JEFF K MAYERS

Life the Concert took place at the Queen’s Park Savannah on September 23. Jamaican singers Mavado and Skeng were the headlining acts at the concert. The cast also included a number of TT artistes: Tempa, Nessa Preppy, Trinidad Killa, Lady Lava, Salty, Squid, Rheon Elbourne, Tech Sounds, Toppy Boss, Rondo, Tafari, Skem, Medz Boss, Plumpy Boss and Logiq.

Newsday's chief photographer Jeff K Mayers captured these highlights.