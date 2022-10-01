Kumar, Sampson-Browne to be honoured

Catherine Kumar -

The Caribbean Women Honors and Empowerment TT (CWHE) will honour Catherine Kumar, former CEO at The TT Chamber of Commerce, and Margaret Sampson-Browne, retired assistant commissioner of police, on October 2.

Both continue to advocate for women’s issues whilst serving on several other committees.

CWHA is a registered NGO based in South Trinidad featuring a network of women under the Diversity Advancement Network led by chair/district manager Wendy H Lewis.

There are chapters around the world which celebrate, unite and empower all for the good of society. There are 13 chapters in Africa, 11 in the US and nine in the Caribbean – TT being number nine, having joined the movement in 2016.

CWHE creates unique philanthropic opportunities to celebrate success stories while providing solutions to common issues in marginalised communities through radio programmes, empowering and educational workshops, seminars addressing topics such abuse, gender-based violence, financial empowerment and women’s health, and guiding women to a place of refuge via various means.

Each year, CWHE honours women who have climbed the corporate ladder; paved the way; led by example; broken glass ceilings; and been a shining light of influence in their field.

The event is under the patronage of Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs. Webster-Roy will deliver the welcome and opening remarks.

It will take place at the Roslyn Hall & Banqueting Suite, 31-33 Auzonville Road, Tunapuna.

Guests will arrive from 5 pm for a cocktail hour, followed by dinner. The programme includes entertainment, information on the hosting organisation, history of those being honoured and much more.

Hazel Manning will share her journey as the first person to be so honoured.

This is CWHE’s annual fundraiser to meet the needs of the girls and women it continues to assist.

Tickets are priced at $300 each and a table of nine is discounted to $2,500.

For group tickets, inbox www.facebook.com/cwhetnt and for individual tickets visit https://www.ticketgateway.com/event/view/cwhetnt22

For further info e-mail cwhetnt@gmail.com