Valsayn Medical Centre hosts health fair

Valsayn Medical Centre will host a health fair on October 1 from 10 am-2 pm. The theme, Your Health is your Wealth and Prevention is better than Cure, is one way to urge citizens to take better care of themselves while continuing to deal with covid19, a media release said.

“During the covid19 pandemic, co-morbidities play a serious role in the severity and outcome of many infections. Many people are unaware of their health status as it pertains to many of these co-morbidities,” said Julia James, manager of Valsayn Medical Centre.

“Our current initiative is to educate the public on the management of chronic, non-communicable diseases as well as preventative lifestyle practices. We aim to encourage a more proactive approach to health and well-being,” James said in the release.

Free and discounted general and specialised services will be offered at the health fair including, optical care, mental health, diabetes, hypertension, cosmetic, laboratory testing (liver, kidney, thyroid), weight management and cholesterol testing, as well as vascular and circulatory care.

Also, there will be free eye screening, blood pressure and sugar testing, pulse rate, as well as free consultation registration. In addition, there will be giveaways for those who visit, the release said.

The centre was first established as a clinic in 1984 by Dr Azad Ashraph, a UK-trained maxillofacial surgeon from the from the area and past president of the Caribbean Atlantic Regional Dental Association. After years of operating his practice in Valsayn, Ashraph saw the need for expansion into a full-fledged hospital to service the medical needs of eastern Trinidad and beyond. With this vision in mind, Valsayn Medical Centre undertook renovations between 2017 to 2019 to expand and modernise, better allowing it to effectively achieve its mission, "We take care of your health."

The health fair is part of the centre’s celebration of its reopening/renovation by placing top priority on the health and wellness of citizens. Services have expanded and include same-day and cosmetic surgeries; medical, dental, and optical services; ultrasounds and X-rays.

“All of us –whether you had covid19 or found it challenging to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the lockdowns – should take steps to check our health status. We have all been affected. Valsayn Medical invites you to come see us at our health fair on October 1. Let us support you as you recommit to improving your health” said James.