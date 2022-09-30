TTFF announces winners

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival has announced the Best TT film award has gone to King David, directed by Walt Lovelace. The other awardees are:

Best Student Film: Take Care, directed by Shun Tachizono

Honourable mentions: Hide! directed by Shaochen Wang and Cracked, directed by Lin Que Ayoung.

Best Film as Decided by a Youth Jury: Lo que se hereda (It runs in the family), directed by Victoria Linares Villegas.

Honourable mention: Talia's Journey, directed by Christophe Rolin.

Best Documentary Short Film: Strictly 2 Wheel, directed by Ania Freer

Best Narrative Short Film: Twa Fèy (Three leaves), directed by Eleonore Coyette and Sephora Monteau

Honourable mention: Ici s’achève le Monde Connu (Here ends the world we've known), directed by Anne-Sophie Nanki

Best Documentary Feature Film: Paroles de Nègres (The Words of Negroes), directed by Sylvaine Dampierre

Honourable mention: Mafifa, directed by Daniela Muñoz Barroso

Best Narrative Feature Film: Cette Maison (This House), directed by Miryam Charles

Honourable mention: Una Pelicula Sobre Parejas (A Film About Couples), directed by Natalia Cabral and Oriol Estrada

Best Trinidad and Tobago Film: King David, directed by Walt Lovelace

The TTFF explained in the release that films in juried competitions are rigorously discussed and dissected before being selected by the programming team, and must be unanimously agreed by the five programmers. They are then watched, scored and debated by the relevant jury, with the winning films ultimately being those which receive the highest aggregate scores.

The festival ran from September 22-28