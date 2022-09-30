Shalini Singh's Nostalgia highlights nature

Shalini Singh's latest exhibition is titled Nostalgia: Recent Paintings. The exhibition runs from October 1-9 at 101 Art Gallery -

Nature portrayals, particularly those of flowers, enjoy a prominent role in Dr Shalini Singh’s latest exhibition, Shalini Singh – Nostalgia: Recent Paintings.

The exhibition opens at 101 Art Gallery, 84 Woodford Street, Newtown, on October 1 and 2 and runs until October 9.

A media release said attendees will be gripped by the eye-catching use of colours: from the bright yellows and pinks of a trio of flora against a backdrop of stalks in various shades of greens and blues in one piece, and a similar execution of greens in helping the purples to stand out in another one. In a third painting, an intense combo of yellows, purples and blues is the main attraction of a scene that truly leans into the territory of the abstract, the release said.

Singh said her paintings are “based on experiences, images and ideas for the environment.” She wants to construct a free, lively, exotic, colourful, enchanting and decorative world “with floating forms from the most surreal and spiritual to the most prosaic, sublime and bizarre.”

This is the fourth solo show from Singh who has previously done both individual and group exhibits in Trinidad and Tobago, New York, Florida, Colombia and Guyana.

The inaugural functions On October 1 and 2 will be from 10 am-4 pm, as well as on October 8 and 9. The gallery opens 12- 6 pm, Monday to Friday.

The works on display are available for sale. For more info: Instagram and Facebook or 101artgallery.com.