Roberts, Freetown Collective team up for soca World on Fire

World on Fire, a steamy, dreamy soca symphony hits local and international airwaves on all major streaming platforms on September 30.

The soca collaboration with DJ Private Ryan and Patrice Roberts teaming up with Freetown Collective and also features Nigel Rojas, guitarist and co-founder of the rock-reggae band, Orange Sky.

World on Fire launches everywhere music is sold or streamed, and has been distributed across local, regional and international radio networks, a media release said.

The song tells of the bond between two souls entwined in a love affair; one that reveals the allure of soca that beckons them to fall in love with a joyous expression of self that begets movement, happiness and laughter. This is what the energy of soca does: it possesses the hearts of those who connect to its rhythm, igniting light and heat in equal measure, setting the World on Fire, the release said.

Producer Private Ryan reinforces the song's deeper meaning explaining that, "On another level, the song is really about our love for country and culture. It says emphatically that when these are threatened, our desire to band together burns like an inextinguishable fire. The discovery of how rich, deep and beautiful we are as a people will, itself, set the world on fire."

Ryan wrote the hook of the song and approached Freetown Collective's Muhammed Muwakil with the concept.

"We spent a morning in studio by Sheriff [Keron Thompson] and came up with the song and chose Patrice to be the voice. Sheriff added some great musical elements and the final bit of magic was including Nigel Rojas with his unique guitar flare to round off the track," Ryan said in the release.

Muwakil, the track's male lead vocalist, describes what this collaboration represents to the Freetown Collective team: “Somewhere in the realm of soca there is a place that is burning to expand, new sounds, new horizons; this song is the fire needed to forge anew.”

Roberts says of the song, “This song is simply beautiful. I was excited when they reached out to me to be part of the project, and I am happy that the world is going to experience the beauty of this track.”