Queen's Hall gala

Nishard M at Together – The Republic Day Gala experience at Queen's Hall, St Ann's. -

Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, has held its first Republic Day fete, Together – The Republic Day Gala Experience.

The event was held under the patronage of Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

The funds raised will go towards improving the technological capabilities of Queen's Hall to make it possible for events to be broadcast across the world.

Live performers included Destra Garcia, Sekon Sta, Nishard M, Erphaan Alves, Ravi B, Joshua Regrello, National Steel Symphony Orchestra (NSSO), Sharon Phillips, the Black Box Crew and the Khalnayak Academy of Dance.