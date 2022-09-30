Princes Town cops hold man for cocaine

File photo

Municipal and regular police who responded to a domestic disturbance report held a man for having .3 grammes of cocaine in his pocket.

On Thursday, Steve Khan appeared virtually before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine and pleaded guilty.

She fined him $2,000 or, in default, he will serve three months with hard labour in jail.

WPC Pramanand and PC Pariman of the Princes Town municipal station, PC Ramdhani of the Princes Town station and other police were on joint patrol in the district. They responded to the disturbance report on Wednesday at 7. 50 pm.

When they arrived at the house at Lengua Road, they spoke to the family.

Pariman searched Khan and found the cocaine in the left back pocket of his pants.

Pariman cautioned and arrested Khan.