King gives Tallawahs CPL crown

Jamaica Tallawahs batsman Brandon King plays a straight drive during his team's match, in the Hero Caribbean Premier League final against Barbados Royals, at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE. -

STEPHON NICHOLAS

(Reporting from Guyana)

JAMAICA TALLAWAHS lifted their third Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Friday with an eight-wicket victory over Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Although Barbados claimed to be Royals, Jamaica showed their opponents they had the real king - specifically Brandon King, who erased any doubt over who would be crowned champions.

Chasing 162 for victory after Barbados were limited to 161/7, Jamaica lost opener Kennar Lewis for duck in the first over with the score on one.

But Brooks, in supreme touch after his century on Wednesday versus Guyana, joined King to seize control of the match with an 86-run partnership.

Brooks struck 47 off 33 balls (six fours, two sixes), showing more aggression than his partner.

He ended the powerplay with back-to-back boundaries to take Tallawahs to 41/1.

A textbook drive from King off off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman brought up the Jamaica 50 in the eighth over.

Seemingly cruising to victory on 86/1 after ten overs, pacer Jason Holder broke the partnership with the wicket of Brooks, who whipped a delivery off his legs to Ramon Simmonds on the square leg boundary.

The dismissal only served to give King a more expanded role which he dutifully executed. King and captain Rovman Powell didn't give Royals a sniff of a chance again with an array of shots around the stadium.

King took four boundaries off left-arm spinner Joshua Bishiop in the 12th over to swing the match back firmly into Jamaica's favour at 108/2 after 12 overs.

A 17-run over off pacer Corbin Bosch, accentuated by two boundaries to close the over from King left Tallawahs needing 32 from 36 balls.

King put the nail in the coffin with his second six of the match, slapping a ball from left-arm pacer Obed McCoy into the stands.

Earlier, Barbados got a good start from the opening pair of Rahkeem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers.

The duo put on 63 for the first wicket with Cornwall again showing the ability to clear the ropes.

Cornwall was not afraid to take on off-spinner Chris Green despite almost being caught out. He followed with two sixes and a pull shot that yielded four. Barbados were 47/0 after four with Cornwall on 30 and Mayers on 17.

But Cornwall's aggression contributed to his demise as he cut a delivery from left-arm spinner Fabian Allen to Imad Wasin who took a diving catch at short third man.

Allen's magic with the ball continued in his next over as he bowled out Mayers for 29 to leave Barbados 70/2.

Azam Khan, who had 52 last match, took on the challenge in Cornwall's absence with raw power and skill on display. He brought up the Barbados 100 in the 13th over, whacking left-arm medium pacer Raymon Reifer for a six off one leg.

Holder, with a pedestrian 17 off 19 balls, was bowled attempting a big shot off left-armer Wasim.

Khan brought up his fifty with a boundary off Allen, but he was out stumped next ball as he danced down the wicket.

Pacer Nicholson Gordon then bowled a brilliant final over to limit Barbados, despite being hit for six by Devon Thonas first ball, Gordon held his nerve to remove Thomas next ball and trap Bosch lbw off the final ball, while conceding just four more runs.

Summarised Scores: BARBADOS ROYALS 161/7 - Azam Khan 51, Rahkeem Cornwall 36; Fabian Allen 3/24, Nicholson Gordon 3/33 vs JAMAICA TALLAWAHS 162/2 (16.1 overs) - Brandon King 83 not out, Shamarh Brooks 47. Tallawahs won by eight wickets. Man of the Match: Fabian Allen (Tallawahs). Man of the Series: Brandon King (Tallawahs).