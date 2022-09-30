Educatepeople onnationalflag uses

- Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: I was recently forwarded (again) a video of “Oriental nationals” (I can’t identify the players or the language) playing soca and calypso on steelpans and obviously enjoying themselves. It is not the first time I have seen these videos over the last few years and I enjoy them.

What is most disturbing to me is the fact that they are waving the national flag of TT “with gay abandon,” as we do in our Carnival celebrations, and it is time we do something about it.

These “foreigners” have either seen on TV/videos, witnessed firsthand at Carnival in Trinidad or elsewhere or otherwise associated this particular red, white and black flag with steelband, Carnival and jump-up.

It is not their fault, it is ours! At Carnival fetes and on the road we wave our national flag all about, wear the bandanas as headwraps, sit on them when we’re taking a rest, and do other things without thinking.

Sometime ago (in the 60s I think) a bandleader produced a Carnival band called Flag Wavers of Siena and the ambassadors and other representatives of the countries whose flags were used protested for these same reasons. Now I know how they felt.

I was lamenting this to a friend of mine’s who had once been a scout and he told me of the lectures he got about the national flag in his scouting days, and I believe it is high time we do what we can to educate people.

I make an open appeal to all stakeholders concerned – government ministries, army, police, cadets – to embark on national awareness and flag protocols. And perhaps even websites like www.whensteeltalks, mas band and steelband websites can post prominent sidebars on our national flag’s pros and cons.

BRIAN PATINO

via e-mail