Despite major backlash, Shamfa stands by 'sacrifice' comments

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe - Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe has said that while the media can “pick out all they want” and “create all the stories they want” from her words, she is standing by comments she is currently receiving backlash for.

At the opening of the Tacarigua Community Centre on Wednesday, Cudjoe said the government makes difficult decisions sometimes but that they will benefit the younger generations.

“We sit here healthy and strong, looking good, well-fed because somebody else had to sacrifice then so that we can have now.

"So then why is it so hard now for us to sacrifice for the young children who are coming up?"

She added, “There's a lot of negative rhetoric out there...'Oh, it's a bad budget,' 'Oh, we have to walk now.'

"When you compare the standard of living in TT and the kind of support offered to us as Trinbagonians and you compare it to what is happening in Barbados, what is happening in Jamaica...Chalk and cheese."

She faced a lot of backlash on social media, and also from the UNC and the MSJ.

Newsday tried to call Cudjoe but all calls went unanswered.

However, at the opening of the Maraval Community Centre on Thursday, Cudjoe said she was “so happy” to see so many members of the media were present.

“You started a work yesterday and you came to get some more. Thank you for coming.

“I hope you report what I said and not cherry pick and make a bacchanal .”

She repeated some of her statements from Wednesday and urged the public to consider the youth.

She said the government makes no apologies for some of the decisions it needs to make now to ensure a better life for future generations.

Referring to her comments on Wednesday, she said “That bring out the media to hear what I had to say today.

“This is what I said yesterday and I’m saying it again.”

She said she “came from humble beginnings,” as she was the fourth of eight children, with parents who were labourers and earned $2,000 a month.

“I came from humble beginnings no matter how they (the media) try to make me out to be a Marie Antoinette (former Queen of France).”

Near the end of her speech, “Media, capture me right, capture me nice.”