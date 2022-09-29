Venezuelan fined $4,000 for driving without licence, insurance

File photo by Roger Jacob

A Venezuelan man has been fined $4,000 after he pleaded guilty before a Princes Town magistrate charged with driving without a valid licence and insurance certificate.

On Wednesday, Daniel Jose faced Princes Town magistrate Margaret Alert.

For driving without a valid insurance certificate, she fined him $3,500. He must pay the fine on or before December 31 or in default, serve 12 months with hard labour in jail.

Alert also fined Jose $500 for driving without a valid licence. He has 30 days to pay or, in default, serve four months with hard labour in jail.

Princes Town municipal police arrested him on Monday during a road traffic exercise at Railway Road, Princes Town.

The police stopped the white Nissan B15 car he was driving and acting Cpl Joseph asked for his driving documents.

Jose’s Venezuelan driver’s permit was found to be valid. However, his international permit expired on January 15, 2021.

Jose, who spoke "fluent English," told the police he did not have an insurance certificate or a passport.

ASP Guzman co-ordinated the exercise, which W/Sgt Morris-Garcia supervised.

Jose was taken to the Princes Town Municipal police station, and a Spanish-English translator was contacted.

The police later charged him with the two offences.