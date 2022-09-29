Register for Tobago fashion workshop

The Modelling Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TMATT) will host the first edition of the annual Fashion Workshop Stride Faces of Fashion in Tobago. The programme has been successfully completed in Trinidad over the past five years, a media release from TMATT said.

The workshop will be completed in partnership with the Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation and is regarded to be a launching pad providing theory, practical and on-the-job training in the field of modelling. It also allows for on-the-job training in the fields of make-up artistry, fashion, event planning, production and personal styling through the volunteer drive of the programme, the release said.

The workshop is a way to expose new talent to industry stakeholders, maximising the potential for learning, networking and real job opportunities. It will be facilitated with both online and physical sessions by Caribé Fashion Specialist’s Models Academy. The three sections and respective months are as follows: Theory (October), practical and photo shoots (November) and networking (December), the release said.

Interested participants, male and female, 15 years and older, including the deaf and hard of hearing, can register on the Facebook page or messaging on Instagram.

Only registrants currently residing in Tobago will be considered, registration ends September 30.

TMATT is an non-governmental organisation (NGO) and the trade organisation of the TT’s modelling sub-sector of the fashion industry with the aim to create a unified voice for local models, and objectives to discover, develop and deploy initiatives to enable local models to enjoy profitable and fulfilling careers, the release said.

For more info visit Facebook and Instagram - @modellingassociationtt.

Any additional info including volunteering, sponsorship and advertising, call Candy Murray at 686-4967 or e-mail tmaott@gmail.com