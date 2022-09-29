Omare Thompson, Country crowns

OMARE THOMPSON and Kayleigh Forde captured the respective male and female categories on Sunday, at the TT Secondary Schools Cross Country 6K (six-kilometre) Championships, which was staged at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Thompson, of Diego Martin North Secondary, completed the distance in 21 minutes and 13 seconds. Forde, of St Joseph’s Convent in Port of Spain, stopped the clock in 25 minutes and 35 seconds.

The event also featured a few experienced middle-distance and long-distance runners.

Kelvin Johnson topped the overall male category, in a time of 20 minutes and 23 seconds. In the female division, Samantha Shukla was first in 23 minutes and one second.

Results (schools in brackets) –

Male

1. Kelvin Johnson, 20 minutes 23 seconds

2. Omare Thompson (Diego Martin North Sec), 21:13

3. Dillon Pierre, 22:00

4. Jules La Rode, 22:23

5. James Castagne-Hay (Fatima), 22:32

6. Jose Arenas, 22:48

7. Omari George (Five Rivers Sec), 22:51

8. Jaden Andrews (Mt Hope Sec), 22:56

9. Migkayal Gafoor (QRC), 23:23

10. Justin Hunte (Diego Martin North Sec), 23:38

11. Noah Texiera (Maple Leaf), 23:44

12. Akeylan Penny (Diego Martin North Sec), 23:50

13. Shoni St Hillaire (Presentation Sando), 24:05

Female:

1. Samantha Shukla, 23:01

2. Kayleigh Forde (St Joseph’s Convent PoS), 25:35

3. Keneisha Shelbourne (ASJA Girls’ Charlieville), 30:40

4. Chennai Moore, 31:29

5. Lorena Mendoza, 33:52

6. Kerziah Young, 34:50

7. Infari Alexander (Sangre Grande Sec), 37:03

8. Susannah Joefield, 37:22

9. Kenes Gomes (Holy Faith Convent Couva), 37:26

10. Kaela Williams (Sangre Grande Sec), 37:26

11. Diamond Paul (Holy Faith Convent, Pt Fortin), 37:39.