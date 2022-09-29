How fracking and oil sands go together

THE EDITOR: It appears from the revelation of the Cypre offshore gas project that the Rowley government has given itself the power to authorise subsea fracking. If that it not the case, the Government is obliged to say so, because as it is the "tree" method is closely associated with fracking.

If there is fracking there likely is going to be handling of condensates onshore that are extremely viscous liquids that so far ordinarily are treated as per tar sands or oil sands to produce petroleum.

My information is that hydraulic fracking requires two to five million gallons of water per well. It would mean the Government has taken on the most anti-environment project possible while making as if to align with "going green" and "being futuristic" like "the best."

Meanwhile fracking in subsea volcanic strata would now (1) become a major physical geological threat to the island plus (2) produce imminent destruction of aquifers as well the sea aquaculture itself.

Government does not have the power to act extra-constitutionally and something would have to happen either to halt the projects or to bring down the Government altogether.

More generally, the Rowley government seems to have set up a system where TT now has to purchase its own energy and energy resources, from foreigners; and where local specialised elite corporates act in some sort of marketing channel capacity for their own benefit.

If the UNC is buying into any of the foregoing it has not been making itself plain in what it, too, has been undertaking.

E GALY

via e-mail