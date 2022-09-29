Greedy People goes back at Cipriani

A scene from Greedy People. -

RS/RR Productions' latest comedy Greedy People returns to Cipriani College on October 1 at 8.30 pm and October 2 at 6.30 pm.

Greedy People has many twists and turns that lead to a hilarious conclusion as people go through great lengths to do anything for money. Greedy People will have its final two performances at Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operatives, Valsayn, on October 1 at 8.30 pm and October 2 at 6.30 pm.

The play is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh and features Ragoobarsingh, Cecilia Salazar, Ria Ali, Corinne Browne Carmichael, Saul Ramlal and Andrew Friday

RS/RR Productions – Ricardo Samuel Productions and Richard Ragoobarsingh Productions – has been consistent with award-winning productions. The core group of the company includes Samuel and Ragoobarsingh as executive producers with Lisa Bain as senior production manager, Hayden Rodriguez as the front of house manager, and box office manager.

The in-house directors are Ragoobarsingh and Boucaud-Mason and resident costumier is Sean Edwards.

Tickets for Greedy People are available at advertised outlets, online and the Cipriani College box office from 12 pm-6 pm.