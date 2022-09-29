A trulydecadent society

Gary Griffith - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: “Do whatever the hell you like and get away with it” should be the national motto of this country. At this point it is obvious that TT is in a rapid state of decay, not only in terms of crime, the economy, education, infrastructure, but also in morality and decency.

The country has been shaken by the recent Pennywise robbery which is just the latest example of how dangerous the country is becoming. In addition to rising crime, our society has become more selfish and immoral. Rampant promiscuity and the rise in fatherless homes as well as the normalisation of anti-social behaviours has undoubtedly contributed to the crime situation.

Under this PNM Government crime has surged. High-powered rifles are now the common tool of the criminal element and public confidence in the police has been shaky ever since the controversial “dismissal” of Gary Griffith as police commissioner. Fuelling this lawlessness is a culture of corruption and a lack of accountability that has sadly become endemic in Trinidad. It seems as though a racket is being run in almost every branch of government service, for example: bail racket, firearms licence racket.

The Government has not only failed in its mandate to keep law-abiding citizens safe, but has not taken actions to stem the massive amounts of drugs and weapons that penetrate this country’s borders each day. Additionally, it is a well-known fact that criminal gangs have received state contracts from programmes such as URP and CEPEP.

The sad reality is that law-abiding citizens will continue to live in fear of being brutalised by violent criminals while the “big pappy” politicians and their one-per-cent financiers will enjoy the safety of having a security detail and living in gated communities. Only when the people in power experience the troubles of the average citizen will things change.

RASHAD CHEONG

via e-mail