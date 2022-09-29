6 things small businesses can do post-budget

Services like Republic Bank's Endcash helps businesses increase payment options. Image taken from endcash.com -

The budget has been read and we know the news isn’t too great. However, regardless of what stage we are in our business or even if we are thinking about starting a business, there is still massive opportunity available for us.

Whilst we know the government is going to be pushing e-money services and its new marketplace “Parlour Caribbean,” there are still many things that we can do to start building the businesses that won’t require us to wait for government intervention.

Our biggest challenge to date is that there is a lack of information in the public domain to help move businesses in the right direction using many of the tools or services we already have access to.

This period is also going to have you come to grips with the fact that times have truly changed. But with new knowledge, this can also be the best time for your business.

Here are five things that a small business can do post-budget to start creating new income streams and awareness for their business.

1 – Sign up for e-commerce solutions to expand payment options

2 – Register for Google Business to begin showing up on Google Search and Maps

3 – Join a courier company

4 – Join a credible marketplace to increase sales opportunity

5 – Invest in building an e-commerce-ready website

6 – Visit Grow With Google

E-commerce solutions

Every bank offers e-commerce solutions that will allow you to send invoices to your customers or clients to accept payments online. You can also sign up for WiPay to be able to bill clients, and set up QR code payments for your stores, booths or when you set up at a market.

I’d even recommend signing up for services like Endcash with Republic Bank so that you can increase the various ways that you can accept payments.

Our journey to a “cashless society” starts with more businesses adding new channels for consumers to pay them for their products or services and businesses losing customers when they only accept cash.

Register for Google Business

Google Business is

free! It is the gateway to getting your business showing up on Google Search and Google Maps. People need to be able to find you to do business with you.

Google Business will allow you to list your products, allow for bookings, add photos/videos of your business and create content.

This is great, because whether your clients are in another part of the country or out of the country, they can find your business. This will open your business to extend nationwide and internationally.

Think about travellers, whose first stop is Google to learn about the businesses in the country.

Join a courier company

If clients can now find your business both locally and internationally, you are going to need a method to get your products to them.

Start checking out companies like Sped TT, oDeliever, CSF Couriers, DHL and other couriers. They will allow for cash on delivery, nationwide and in the case of DHL, international shipping.

Clients would much rather pay the $40-$60 delivery fee if it means they do not have to drive across the country to patronise your business.

Join a marketplace

Check out the marketplaces like Caribshopper, Planting Seeds, Parlour Caribbean and others.

Get your products listed and they will help you market the products, process payments and handle the logistics.

All of this opens you up to more clients both locally and internationally.

Invest in an e-commerce website

Check out WordPress and adding the WiPay payment gateway to sell products through your website.

First Atlantic Commerce will process sales for you using Shopify and Wix.

Your website allows your business to be available for sales 24/7 and also allows your business to be Googleable.

Grow with Google

Visit Grow with Google and start taking their courses.

This entire section of Google has courses specifically aimed to help your small business adapt, grow and serve your community better.

All will help with generating local and international awareness, creating sales and building a community around your brand. I highly recommend every business owner gets started doing these courses immediately.

There is no doubt that we are in for some trying times, but there are things that we can do that will allow our businesses to pivot and tap into new markets. Let’s do our best to control what we can control until better can be done.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms. You can learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM Podcast available on Apple Podcast/Spotify/Google Podcast.