THA Tourism Secretary disappointed by budget

File photo: THA Secretary for Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, Tashia Burris.

THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris is unhappy with the $2.5 billion allocated to the Tobago House of Assembly for fiscal 2023.

Burris was a guest on the Tobago Updates morning show on Wednesday, after Minister of Finance Colm Imbert’s budget presentation on Monday.

She commented, “I was left feeling a little disappointed certainly, but I would wait for the presentation by the Minister of Finance to see what he is looking at in terms of what the ministry plans to do over the next fiscal.”

She said as she sat in the public gallery listening in, she expected “some strategic, progressive, bold moves being made by the government to really move the conversation about diversification forward.”