Start school later
THE EDITOR: TT, it is imperative we start school later. Here are some benefits of doing so:
* Improved academic performance.
* Longer, better quality sleep.
* Extra time for a healthy breakfast.
* Reduced risk of vehicular accidents.
* Fewer behavioural problems.
* Better physical health.
* Minimised tardiness and truancy.
TT, if we start schools later students will have more time to meet their sleep demands, resulting in better grades, moods, health.
I am suggesting a 10 am start.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
