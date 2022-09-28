Start school later

San Fernando Central Secondary School students. FILE PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: TT, it is imperative we start school later. Here are some benefits of doing so:

* Improved academic performance.

* Longer, better quality sleep.

* Extra time for a healthy breakfast.

* Reduced risk of vehicular accidents.

* Fewer behavioural problems.

* Better physical health.

* Minimised tardiness and truancy.

TT, if we start schools later students will have more time to meet their sleep demands, resulting in better grades, moods, health.

I am suggesting a 10 am start.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town