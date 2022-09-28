Pres Sando, San Juan North seek to extend perfect records

Presentation San Fernando Adah Barclay (second from left) shoots past two Naparima players during their Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) exhibition match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on September 9. - Lincoln Holder

PRESENTATION San Fernando and San Juan North will be seeking to extend their perfect records in Group B of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division on Wednesday.

Both teams have won three straight matches this season, and are joint top of the group with nine points each.

Matches on Wednesday will all kick off at 4 pm, with Presentation San Fernando hosting Moruga at Union Hall and San Juan North visiting Trinity East at Trincity.

There are two other games on the schedule on Wednesday.

Malick and QRC are set to square off at the St Mary's Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair and Chaguanas North will be facing East Mucurapo at African Ground, Enterprise.