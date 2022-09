J’Ouvert with Shell Invaders

Celebration time at the Republic Day J’Ouvert, Tragerete Road, Woodbrook. - JEFF K MAYERS

Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra attracted a good crowd of pan lovers and onlookers for its Republic Day J’Ouvert which began 4 am outside the band’s headquarters on Tragarete Road, Woodbrook.

Several steelbands joined in the celebration including, HADCO Phase II, Proman Starlift, Power Stars, Desperadoes Steel Orchestra and Tripolians.