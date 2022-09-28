Funeral on Thursday for poisoned baby

FUNERAL SET: Poisoned baby girl Selieen Ramsaroop who will be laid to rest on Thursday. The nine-month-old is seen asleep at her New Grant home in this photo provided by her relatives. -

BABY Selieen Ramsaroop will be laid to rest on Thursday at the Batchyia cemetery in Penal after a funeral at Boodoo’s Funeral Home in Penal.

The baby's body was released to her biological father on Monday, for final rites. An autopsy done earlier that day at the Forensic Sciences Centre was inconclusive. Police confirmed that body samples have been sent for toxicology testing.

An officer explained to Newsday that following the taking of body samples, baby Selieen can be laid to rest.

“Forensics did what it had to do and got whatever evidence is required to test for certain things. The toxicology report, based on the analysis that is done, would determine if a particular offence was committed or not committed,” the official said.

A file has been prepared by the legal officer at Homicide Region III, which will be forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

A woman has been in custody since September 21, in connection with the nine-month-old baby's death. Police was told that around noon on that day, the woman was at the baby's New Grant when she became frustrated with the baby's constant crying and fussing and fed her a concoction of milk and cereal laced with the poisonous substance, Malathion.

After feeding Selieen, the woman put the child down to sleep. When she appeared unresponsive about three hours later, an ambulance was called and the baby was taken to the Princes Town Health Centre.

She was later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died at around 6.30 pm.

Selieen’s step-grandmother Sharmila Deonarine told Newsday on Tuesday that she was surprised that the baby’s father had claimed her body, witnessed the autopsy and has taken charge of funeral arrangements.

“I did not even know they did the autopsy on Monday. The police never called to say anything. I only found out today (Tuesday).”

Deonarine said she was not certain she would attend the funeral as the relationship between her family and other relatives of Selieen, remain strained.