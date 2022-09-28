El Socorro man shot dead

AN El Socorro man was shot dead near his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Shivanan Ramnarine, 28, was standing on Parry Lane, at around 4.21 pm, when a white station wagon drove near him.

A man got out of the car and shot Ramnarine several times before getting back in and driving off.

Passers by took Ramnarine to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where he was declared dead.

No arrest has been made and police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) are continuing enquiries.