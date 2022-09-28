Education Minister visits ten Port of Spain schools

Education Minister meets with 15-year-old National Awardee 2022 & CIC student Gregg Alejandro Mannette. - Photo by Ministry of Education

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and minister in the Education Ministry Lisa Morris-Julian visited ten schools in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

In a press release, the ministry said the two visited ten Port of Spain schools:

Newtown Boys' RC, St Patrick’s Newtown Girls' RC, Tranquillity Government Primary, Piccadilly Government Primary, Bishop Anstey, Holy Name Convent, Rosary Boys' RC Primary, St Rose’s Girls RC Primary, St Mary’s College and Moulton Hall Primary.

The release said the visit gave the ministers a "first-hand overview of the schools’ infrastructure, and the principals were engaged on operational issues.

"The ministry's technical team provided insight into planned upgrades, where applicable, and advised on other operational matters raised by teachers and principals."

Gadsby-Dolly urged students: “Always go the extra mile, be committed to excellence and turn up every day for school.

"Education is your best chance, don’t give up.”