Cops find AR-15 rifle, ammo in Laventille

The AR-15 and 22 rounds of 5.56 ammunition iwhich police recovered at Upper St Barbs, Laventille on Tuesday night. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Port of Spain police found and seized an assault rifle while on patrol in Laventille on Tuesday night.

Officers of the Port of Spain Task Force found the gun hidden in a bushy area off St John Street, Upper St Barbs, at around 9.15 pm.

Officers also found magazine with 22 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

No one was arrested.

The exercise was led by ACP Collis Hazel and acting Snr Supt Roger Alexander, co-ordinated by Supt Daly and Insp Knott with supervision from Sgt Alexander, Cpl Thomas and PCs Aguillera, Nunes, Kamchan, Williams, George, Sayers and WPC Payne.