Republic vibes

NLCB Fonclaire performs for the Republic Day celebrations and Diamond Jubilee on Library Corner San Fernando on September 24. - Lincoln Holder

The Library corner, San Fernando, was the venue for one of the Republic Day and Diamond Jubilee celebration events on September 24. The large and enthusiastic audience, dressed in their national colours, was entertained with pan and calypso performances. Among the entertainers were calypsonians Sugar Aloes, Baron, and Farmer Nappy.