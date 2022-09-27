Public clocks – a clarification

The clock at the Industrial Court, Port of Spain needs fixing. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: If I may summarise Narissa Fraser's Sunday article, “Giving clocks the time of day,” owners of public clocks must ensure they carry correct time; public clocks should not be used as decorations.

For clarification, I make the following comments.

The Industrial Court clock is redundant because it can only be reached by erecting scaffolding from the ground floor, ie, four floor levels. Consequently, it has only been a decoration for 25-odd years.

The UWI clock is working and there is nothing to fix. However, because the controller to set the time is in a hard-to-reach place, UWI's time and real time have been hours apart for the past 50 years.

Very recently, an attempt was made to reset the time, but it was still eight minutes fast on Monday. The problem can be resolved by relocating the controller from the third floor to the ground floor for quick and easy access.

MICHAEL JAY WILLIAMS

via e-mail