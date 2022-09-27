Finance Minister needs help

Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

THE EDITOR: So, let’s get this clear: TTEC has debts which it is not collecting to the tune of X, and is owing debts to the tune of Y. It is strange, though, that the debts owed and the debts owing are all between state-owned enterprises. The ministries are owing TTEC and TTEC is owing the gas company. Well, well.

Are there any accountants in these ministries and utilities? Surely there is an accounting solution.

There must be a non-cash method of transferring debt. There must be another solution other than one utility closing down another. In fact, big surprise, that solution does not generate cash either.

Where is the Chamber of Commerce? Where is the Bankers Association? Do these civil bodies not have any civil responsibility to assist the Finance Minister, who is clearly out of ideas?

Somebody help! The country is closing down.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph