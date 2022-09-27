CWI name Rising Stars teams for regional youth contests

Dr Kishore Shallow -

ST JOHN’S: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named three “Rising Stars Team of the Tournament” from the recent Rising Stars Under-19, Under-17 and Under-15 Championships. Leeward Islands won the Rising Stars Under-19 Championship was played in St Vincent. The Windward Islands won the Rising Stars Under-17 Championship held in Trinidad and Barbados captured the Rising Stars Under-15 Championship which was staged in Grenada.

Six players feature on both the Under-17 and Under-19 teams of the tournament.

These are – left-handed allrounder Nathan Edwards, who led the Leewards to the Rising Stars Under-19 Championship title; openers Rampertab Ramnath and Stephan Pascal; as well as batsmen Jordan Johnson; Joshua Dorne, and Mavendra Dindyal.

Johnson and Edwards were members of the West Indies Rising Stars U-19 team which played in the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup, hosted in the Caribbean this year. Other members of that West Indies World Cup squad - captain and batsman Ackeem Auguste, allrounder Johann Layne, wicket-keeper Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, fast bowler Isai Thorne and off-spinner Onaje Amory were also named in the Rising Stars Under-19 Championship team of the tournament.

CWI vice-president, Dr Kishore Shallow, congratulated the players on their selection and also spoke of the importance of investment in the Rising Stars championships as part of CWI’s Future Stars cricket development programme across the region.

“On behalf of CWI, I want to congratulate all the players who have been named in the three Rising Stars Teams of the Tournament. “This is a project we have implemented to add an additional incentive to the players’ pursuit of excellence and to help grow their self-confidence.

It rewards the leading performers who have emerged from what were three high-quality tournaments,” Dr Shallow said.

The Rising Stars Age Group Championships play a crucial role in the growth and development of the next generation of West Indian cricketers.

The Championships are a key component in the system for identifying the West Indies men’s and women’s youth teams.

This provides the best opportunity to thrive and develop further with the goal of feeding into the West Indies men’s and women’s teams.

Rising Stars Teams of the

Tournament –

Rising Stars Under-15: Darrius Batoosingh, Navin Boodwah, Shem Sargeant, Kemar Dixon, Brendan Boodoo, Matthew Miller, Pajay Nelson, Akobi Crichlow-Byer, Arif Khan, R’Jai Gittens, Arun Gainda; 12th man: Jorden Charles.

Rising Stars Under-17: Stephan Pascal, Rampertab Ramnath, Jordan Johnson, Joshua Dorne, Orlando James, Nathan Sealy, Divonie Joseph, Micah McKenzie, Nathan Edward, Solomon Bascombe, Jatario Prescod; 12th man: Mavendra Dindyal.

Rising Stars Under-19: Stephan Pascal, Rampertab Ramnath, Jordan Johnson, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Dorne, Tarrique Edward, Nathan Edward, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Onaje Amory, Johann Layne, Isai Thorne; 12th man: Mavendra Dindyal. (CWI)