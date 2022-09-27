Brazen bandit robs employee at San Fernando private hospital

A brazen bandit pretending to be job-hunting walked into Southern Specialist Medical Centre, Quenca Street, San Fernando, and robbed an employee of a pair of gold bracelets on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed that around 2 pm, the man walked into the clinic's MRI department in the basement and encountered a receptionist who was sitting just inside the door.

She was wearing a pair of gold legacy bracelets she inherited from her mother on her death.

Police said the bandit grabbed the bracelets off the receptionist’s wrist and ran out.

There were no security guards at the building at the time.

San Fernando police told the Newsday they are relying on CCTV footage from the hospital and a description from the victim, and are confident the culprit will soon be held.