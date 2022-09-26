Trinidadian,Tobago teens reported missing

MISSING: Tobagonian Karees St Clair, 15. PHOTOS COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

TWO teenage girls, one from Trinidad and the other from Tobago, have been reported missing to police in separate incidents.

A police release on Monday said Jasmyn Chase, 16, of Savannah Villas, Aranguez, was last seen on September 23 and was reported missing the following day when she did not return home.

Chase is five foot seven inches tall, with a medium build and brown in complexion. She has short brown hair, a birthmark on the left side of her back and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform – a white shirt, brown overalls, white sneakers, white socks – and a gold knapsack.

In a separate release, also on Monday, police asked the public to help find Karees St Clair, 15, of Mt St George, Scarborough. She was last seen on September 23, and was reported missing to the Scarborough Police Station the following day.

St Clair is brown in complexion, has a solid build and is five foot nine inches tall. Her hair was last seen in a braided cornrow style and she was wearing black track pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chase is asked to contact the Barataria Police Station at 674-4724, 674-4723.

In St Clair's case, calls can be made to the Scarborough Police Station at 639-2512, 639-1200.

In either case, people can call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS app.