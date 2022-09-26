Mixed turnout at Port of Spain schools despite injunction against teachers' action

Students from Bishop Anstey High School walk through Port of Spain on their way home from school. - PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Some schools in Port of Spain reported near-normal turnout on Monday. Others were mum on the subject and unwilling to talk to the press. Staff and student attendance at schools in Port of Spain were varied.

On Thursday, TTUTA announced that teachers would rest and reflect on Monday, to protest stagnant wage negotiations.

On Sunday afternoon, the Ministry of Education got an interim injunction from the Industrial Court directing TTUTA members to go to work as normal. The injunction also restrained the teachers' union from starting, continuing or taking industrial action. Monday's demonstration would have been the third protest action by the union since the start of the school year on September 5.

Principal of Sacred Heart Girls' RC Vanessa Yearwood said 23 teachers were present and six were absent, while the student turnout was around 90 per cent.

Yearwood said, "Find intelligent ways of doing what you have to without involving children. It is the children who suffer. They should not be involved in TTUTA's protest. They aren't the CPO or the Ministry of Education."

An office attendant at neighbouring Richmond Street Boys' Anglican School said staff and school were in session as normal, with limited absences.

Similarly, Michael Joseph, head of department at Rosary Boys' RC on Charlotte Street, said seven teachers used their sick or casual leave, while 21 were present, but student attendance was 210 of a total of 600 or so.

Of TTUTA's protest action, Joseph said, "I think TTUTA's action was an admirable move to lead members to do legal and lawful action. The Government has taken us seriously and are exercising their legal options."At Tranquillity Government Primary, the vice-principal said 85 per cent of teachers and 70 per cent of students were present. At Tranquillity Secondary School the car park was near full but the principal sent to say she did not want to talk to the press and that Newsday should address all questions to the Ministry of Education.

At Queen's Royal College the car park was near empty and the school was very quiet. Parents were coming one by one and leaving with their sons. None wanted to speak with the media. One woman leaving the college said hardly anyone was there. The office clerk said the principal could not speak and, like Tranquillity, said all Newsday's questions should be addressed to the ministry.

On Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Education published overall attendance statistics. At early childhood care and education centres, 94 per cent of teachers were present. At primary schools and secondary schools, 72 per cent of teachers and 35 and 40 per cent of students were present respectively.