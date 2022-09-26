Missing woman’s body found in drain in Carapichaima

BOTH FOUND DEAD: Marissa Edwards, missing since September 18, was found dead in a drain in Carapichaima on Monday, a day after her boyfriend Simeon Roopchand, left, was found dead in the Tabaquite forest. -

THE search for missing 39-year-old Marissa Edwards of Freeport has ended in sorrow.

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led Vallence Rambharat, found her body in a drain in an overgrown area along a road that connects Mc Bean Village, Couva, to Waterloo Road in Carapichaima. There are no houses nearby.

The team found the woman's body at 5.45 pm on Monday and alerted the police.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigation (Region III) police visited the scene and gathered evidence. On Sunday, the same search group found the body of Edwards' boyfriend Simeon Roopchand, 51, in Tabaquite.

He was a suspect in her disappearance. He is believed to have died by suicide. A cutlass and a cell phone were found near his body in the forested area.

Edwards, who worked as an administrative clerk at the UWI’s Faculty of Medicine, went missing on September 18. After she disappeared, Edwards’ relatives confronted Roopchand.

Roopchand claimed he dropped Edwards off on the Solomon Hochoy Highway later that night, after they had gone liming. He too, was later reported missing to police.

Autopsies are set for this week at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James. Investigations are ongoing.