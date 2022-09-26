Man shot dead in San Fernando

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man in San Fernando on Sunday night.

The police received a report at around 10 pm about a man lying face down and unresponsive on the road with gunshot wounds to his back.

Southern Division police found the body at Cross Crossing near Island Colour Printing.

The victim was of African descent, medium built, with a dark brown complexion.

People with information about his identity or the murder can call the Homicide Bureau Region III police at 652-0495 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.