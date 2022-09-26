Live blog: BUDGET 2023

File photo: Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

The 2023 budget will be read in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at 1.30 pm.

Join us for live coverage and updates with reactions from citizens, analysts, economists, and other stakeholders.

This will be Imbert's seventh budget presentation since he was appointed finance minister on September 11, 2015.

In the aftermath of the covid19 pandemic, amid heightened fuel and food prices, it could also arguably be the most challenging one he has presented to date.

He said the difference in revenue would be better spent in social grants, where $5.4 billion is spent per year, food support, on which $175 million is utilised, disability grants at $630 million, and social assistance grants, which cost $355 million.https://t.co/9lsgAsolSF — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the government has allocated $300m for agricultural incentives, infrastructure and programmes.#ttbudget2023 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says that right now, the 4 % proposed increase in wages to public sector workers is the best the government can do.#Budget2023 @Newsday_TT — Narissa Fraser (@rhopico) September 26, 2022

Imbert said the current offer of 4 per cent to public sector workers over the period 2014- 2019 is practical and ethical.#ttbudget2023 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Imbert said the government is actively working on leveraging platforms of payment service providers for the underbanked and unbanked members of the population to do business with the government.#ttbudget2023 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said the International Monetary Fund's forecast for global growth is 3.2 per cent in 2022 and 2.9 per cent in 2023, significantly less than the 6.1 per cent in 2021.https://t.co/JoB7RYoR03 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said while the economy performed better than was estimated in 2021, Trinidad and Tobago still has to contend with a deficit, meaning it would not have additional revenue, as some would believe.https://t.co/gNa390VrW3 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says fuel prices will be “adjusted.” #budget2023 @Newsday_TT — Narissa Fraser (@rhopico) September 26, 2022

Imbert said the government believes the money spent on subsidised fuel should be capped at $1b per year. He said a further adjustment of fuel prices is, therefore, required. #ttbudget2023 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Imbert said the actual cost of diesel is currently subsidised by nearly 100 per cent, which he said is half the cost paid by the government to purchase and supply the fuel.#ttbudget2023 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Imbert said a national population census is being planned for 2023.#ttbudget2023 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said he has been instructed to distribute $210 million to health care workers in this year's budget.https://t.co/sdkhVsFKUX — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said inflation in TT, while trending upward, is significantly below that of many countries, globally.#ttbudget2023 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Imbert said the per capita GPD is higher now than it has been since the country's independence in 1962. He said the country's debt ratio is currently among the lowest in the region. #ttbudget2023 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Imbert said $210m will be allocated in the estimates of expenditure for fiscal 2023 as a special payment to be distributed to over 20,000 health care workers.#ttbudget2023 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022

Imbert said over 90,000 people in the public service have kept their jobs.#ttbudget2023 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) September 26, 2022