Imbert: Major road repair, rehabilitation in 2023

A car tries to make its way along Angelina Terrace, Morvant on Thursday. The road has remained in a state of extreme disrepair after WASA works were completed a year ago. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE government has announced major road repair and rehabilitation programmes for the new fiscal year.

During the 2022/2023 budget presentation in Parliament on Monday afternoon, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said, “Our road infrastructure, which deteriorated during the pandemic, when resources were redirected to the health sector, would see now a major repair and rehabilitation exercise.”

He said a new state company – the Secondary Road Rehabilitation and Improvement Co Ltd –has been resourced with $100 million and will be given a further $100 million in 2023 for secondary road repairs.

Additional allocations will also be provided to the 14 municipal corporations.

Imbert said the government raised a further $250 million in loan financing for the road upgrade and enhancement programme under the Ministry of Works and Transport.

He said the ministry "has also been allocated a further $1 billion in its development programme for 2023, as well as increased allocations and other line items for road repairs at the district level."

The Solomon Hochoy Highway to Point Fortin and the Diego Martin vehicle and pedestrian bridge overpass are near completion and should be commissioned in 2023.

Tobago's airport's new main terminal building is in progress and is expected to be completed by 2024.

The environmental impact assessment of the Toco Port is at an advanced stage.

The completion of the San Fernando Waterfront redevelopment project and upgrade works on the Moruga fishing port is set for 2023.

Imbert also said Lady Hailes Avenue will be widened into a dual carriageway at a cost of $136 million, to be completed in 2023.