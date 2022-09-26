Imbert: Increase in FUL fees, assault rifles to be harder to get

File photo: Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has announced that all firearms user's licence (FUL) fees will increase by 100 per cent.

During his budget presentation, Imbert said the government also intends to restrict civilians' ownership of assault weapons and associated ammunition.

He said while the measures would require amendments to the Firearms Act Chapter 16:01, the price hikes will take effect from January 1.

"In the meantime, as legislative amendments are being prepared to achieve this, the licence fees for the ownership of assault weapons in private hands will be increased to $5,000 per year, while the annual licence fee for the ownership of an assault weapon for use on a firing range will be increased to $1,000."