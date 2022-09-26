Drowned Barrackpore man was hunting manicous

Richie Bhim, son of deceased Suresh Bhim, speaks with Newsday at his late father's home on Monday in Location Road West. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Barrackpore resident Suresh “Rishi” Bhim was on his way to hunt manicous on September 18.

But his body was found floating in a river the next day.

Relatives believe the father of four might have had a blackout, fell, and drowned in the South Oropouche River at the back of the Barrackpore market at No Two Junction.

Bhim lived at Location Road.

His son Richie Shane Bhim said he had diabetes. Richie speculated that his father’s sugar level might have risen too high, causing him to lose consciousness.

“It happened twice before. About a year and a half ago, he fell from the back step and blacked out. His sugar levels were high..."

"When we heard the news about the body in the river, we did not know it was him at first. Some people were saying the victim was 'a Spanish.'”

Bhim’s body was retrieved on September 19. A nearby resident was walking along the riverbank at around 10.45 am when he saw the body face down about 100 feet from the riverbank.

Bhim was wearing a drawstring bag across his shoulder containing pineapple skin.

“That was bait. Manicous love pineapple,” Richie said. "He loved to hunt manicous and agoutis. My father also reared fish and birds."

Cpls Khallie, Mohammed, PCs Nandoo and Maharaj, and WPC W/Sherry-Martin from the Barrackpore police station visited the scene.

An autopsy is expected to be done during the week.

Cpl Khallie is leading investigations.