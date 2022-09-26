Costa-Ramirez, Campbell crowned national criterium champs

Trinidad and Tobago pro cyclist Alexi Costa-Ramirez -

ALEXI Costa-Ramirez and Akil Campbell were crowned the elite women’s and men’s national champions respectively at the TT Cycling Federation 2022 National Criterium Championships, held at the Trincity Industrial Estate in Trincity, on Saturday.

Costa-Ramirez won the ten-lap women’s elite race ahead of Cheyenne Awai (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs) and Kanika Paul-Payne (PSL Cycling Club).

Campbell (PSL) won the 35-lap elite men’s event, finishing in front of former national cyclist Njisane Phillip (JLD Cycling Academy). Liam Trepte of Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport rounded off the top three.

National champions were also crowned in the tinymite girls (Kylee Young), tinymite boys (Kafele Desomeaux), juvenile girls (Makaira Wallace), juvenile boys (Syndel Samaroo), junior men (Justin Boynes), Under-23 men (Trepte), masters 40-49 (Ronald Melville), masters 50-59 (Clint Guerra) and masters 60-69 (Wayne Samuel) categories.