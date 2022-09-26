Carapo man's body found hours after shooting

PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

A neighbour found the body of a 56-year-old Carapo man hours after he heard gunshots on Sunday night.

Police said residents of Race Course Road, Carapo, heard gunshots at around 11 pm but did not report them to the police.

At around 7.30 am on Monday a man went to check on his neighbour, Vinoo Harrilal, and found his body with gunshot wounds in the bedroom of the house.

The man called the police and officers of the Arima police station and homicide investigators visited. A district medical officer declared Harrilal dead.

Crime scene investigators found and seized 16 spent 5.56 mm shells from the crime scene.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.