"Budget snippet: $210m to be distributed to 20,000 healthcare workers"

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said he has been instructed to distribute $210 million to health care workers in this year's budget.

Speaking during his budget presentation on Monday, Imbert said this would involve an ex-gratia payment to over 20,000 people.

The Prime Minister had promised the payment to healthcare workers on August 23 at a PNM national public meeting at the Belmont Community Centre.