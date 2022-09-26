Budget snippet: Digitisation help for tourism, creative sector

File photo: Tourists and locals enjoy a relaxing day at Store Bay.

Small and micro-enterprises in the tourism and creative sectors will receive assistance to get themselves digitally ready to market their goods and services on a global scale.

In the budget reading on Monday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said government will reimburse innovators and entrepreneurs within the sectors with 50 per cent of their investment, up to a maximum of $50,000.

“We are therefore providing assistance for those small and micro-enterprises in the sectors to digitise the provision of their services. Their integration in the global marketplace will thus be assured."

The tourism and cultural sectors had been among the hardest hit by the covid19 pandemic, with the temporary closure of the borders to international and regional visitors, a fall in hotels and guest houses occupancy rates, the suspension of the cruise season, and the shutdown of the entertainment industry.