Budget snippet: Assessments for property tax under way

Townhouses in the new housing development, River Runs Through, at Arima Bypass Road, Arima. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Assessments of residential properties are under way as the first step in the rollout of the property tax system.

Agriculture properties will follow, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced in the budget in Parliament on Monday.

He said the commissioner of valuations will oversee the review to determine the roll on which the taxes will be based. He also said a valuation tribunal is being finalised to handle disputes.