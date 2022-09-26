Budget snippet: $2.521b allocation for Tobago
Finance Minister Colm Imbert has announced that the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) will receive an allocation of $2.521 billion in the 2022-2023 budget.
This represents 4.3 per cent of the budget, Imbert said on Monday in the Parliament Chamber, Red House, Port of Spain.
Of that sum, Imbert said $194 million will be allocated for recurrent expenditure, $300 million for development and $9.2 million for CEPEP.
Tobago received $2.357 billion in last year’s budget.
