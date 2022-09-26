Budget based on $56b revenue in 2023

Finance Minister Colm Imbert with Energy Minister Stuart Young and Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga leave parliament after the budget reading on Monday. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said government is projecting expenditure of $57.685 billion for fiscal 2023, with revenues of $56.175

billion. He said this is based on consideration of all oil and natural gas forecasts by international agencies for 2023.

Speaking during the presentation of the budget for 2023, he said the government assumed oil prices would be US$92.50 per barrel, and natural gas prices would be US$6 per MMBTU.

He said oil revenue would contribute $25.019 billion, non-oil revenue would contribute $30.150 billion, and capital revenue such as the sale of assets would contribute $1.006 billion.

Imbert said if all went according to plan, government’s fiscal accounts in 2023 would have a deficit of US$1.51 billion or 0.8 per cent of GDP.

He said, not including loan financing and special allocations, the major fiscal allocations would be:

Education and training $7.453 billion

Health $6.892 billion

National Security $5.798 billion

Social grants $5.453 billion

Works and Transport $3.748 billion

Public Utilities $2.823 billion

Rural Development and Local Government $1.887 billion

Agriculture $1.330 billion

Housing $0.974 billion

Imbert said the Public Sector Investment Programme for 2023 had been increased to $6.2 billion, $2 billion more than fiscal 2022.