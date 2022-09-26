Budget based on $56b revenue in 2023
Finance Minister Colm Imbert said government is projecting expenditure of $57.685 billion for fiscal 2023, with revenues of $56.175
billion. He said this is based on consideration of all oil and natural gas forecasts by international agencies for 2023.
Speaking during the presentation of the budget for 2023, he said the government assumed oil prices would be US$92.50 per barrel, and natural gas prices would be US$6 per MMBTU.
He said oil revenue would contribute $25.019 billion, non-oil revenue would contribute $30.150 billion, and capital revenue such as the sale of assets would contribute $1.006 billion.
Imbert said if all went according to plan, government’s fiscal accounts in 2023 would have a deficit of US$1.51 billion or 0.8 per cent of GDP.
He said, not including loan financing and special allocations, the major fiscal allocations would be:
Education and training $7.453 billion
Health $6.892 billion
National Security $5.798 billion
Social grants $5.453 billion
Works and Transport $3.748 billion
Public Utilities $2.823 billion
Rural Development and Local Government $1.887 billion
Agriculture $1.330 billion
Housing $0.974 billion
Imbert said the Public Sector Investment Programme for 2023 had been increased to $6.2 billion, $2 billion more than fiscal 2022.
