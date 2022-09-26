Body found in Barrackpore river identified

The dead man found floating in the South Oropouche River in Barrackpore last week has been identified.

The police named him as Suresh Bhim, 48, of Location Road, Barrackpore.

Relatives told the police Bhim had a seizure disorder and often "blacked out."

His body was retrieved on September 19 at the back of the Barrackpore market at No Two Junction. A resident was walking along the riverbank at around 10.45 am when he saw the body floating face down about 100 feet from the riverbank.

He alerted Barrackpore police, and Cpls Khallie, Mohammed and others responded. PCs Nandoo and Maharaj and WPC W/Sherry-Martin also visited the scene.

Cpl Khallie is leading investigations.