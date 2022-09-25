WI Women seeking to avoid ODI series sweep

Guyana Amazon Warriors' Shabika Gajnabi (left) celebrates with teammate Cherry-Ann Fraser, the fall of a Trinbago Knight Riders wicket, during their women 6ixty tournament match, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 24. PHOTO COURTESY 6IXTY CRICKET. -

RIGHT-ARM pacer Cherry-Ann Fraser has been included in the West Indies Women’s 13-member squad for the final CG United One-Day International (ODI) series match against New Zealand at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Sunday from 9.30am.

Fraser had an impressive 6ixty and Women’s Caribbean Premier League showing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, where she took four wickets apiece. She replaces fellow right-arm fast bowler Shamilia Connell in the attack as the hosts chase a much-needed win.

New Zealand won the three-match series after taking a 2-0 lead on Thursday.

West Indies however, remain in the hunt for a victory as they chase precious points toward the ICC Women’s Championship and eventual qualification to the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.

Vice-captain Shakera Selman said despite the West Indies Women's failure to win the first two matches, she is raring to go and intent on delivering an improved performance.

“Personally I am prepared," said Selman, during a Zoom media briefing on Saturday. "Mentally I am ready for the game. We reflected on the first two ODIs, obviously not happy with the outing and personally it was good for me to get some runs and two wickets.

“But I’m happier with my economy rate against the Ferns. But I am prepared for the game. It’s a crucial game and we’re still looking to get points and do not want to lost the series 3-0,” she said.

Selman said the batting remains the squad’s core problem. In both prior matches, the WI relied on lower order partnerships to stay in the game.

After match two, coach Courtney Walsh said he may shuffle his batting line-up for the final ODI, with captain Hayley Matthews likely to bat higher up the order.

Selman called for consistency.

“They (New Zealand) are batting better than we are. We haven’t been able to get a half-century in the series yet and they got one in the first game.

“They had a better start in the first game and had a top (order player) bat through almost to end of the innings in the last game.

“And that’s what we’re asking for from our top five, to bat until the end of the innings. We saw how crucial that was. They have been batting better than we have,” she added.

WI Women’s Squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shakera Selman (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.